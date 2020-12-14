Eynesbury Rovers remain top after last-gasp equaliser rescues point in Dunstable thriller

Published: 7:09 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:16 AM December 16, 2020

Eynesbury Rovers stayed top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but they needed a last-minute equaliser to do so in a thoroughly-entertaining 3-3 draw at home to Dunstable Town.

Kye Andrews was the goal-scoring hero, pouncing in the 90th minute to equalise against the same Bedfordshire club they had routed 6-1 back in October.

The visitors to Hall Road looked a much better outfit than the one that played that evening though.

Striker Chris Stapleton scored a hat-trick for them and could have a fourth, but he blasted a penalty way over the top.

Dunstable took the lead with their first attack when a through ball from the half-way line by Leo Pedro put Stapleton in on goal and he placed his shot beyond the reach of Shay Griffiths.

But two goals in three minutes turned the game in Eynesbury’s favour and seemed to have set them up for three points.

A Cameron Hyde corner on 31 minutes was only headed out as far as Joe Bradbury and he placed the ball into the net.

Two minutes later Jordan Brown played a ball forward for Charlie Moss to run on to down the inside-right channel.

His first shot was parried by Dan Gould but Moss latched on to the loose ball to score from a tight angle.

But Rovers looked less effective in the second half than they had in the first and Dunstable were impressive on the counter attack.

Their breakthrough came with 15 minutes to go after Jack Uttridge was penalised for handball.

Stapleton did the rest to draw the visitors level and eight minutes later a foul by Uttridge gave him another chance from 12 yards.

That miss was soon forgotten though as he did get his hat-trick with four minutes left, a tremendous half volley flying past Griffiths for 3-2.

But the match still had the sting in the tail when Andrews poked the ball home from close range to snatch a point.

The draw means Eynesbury remain top on goal difference from Biggleswade United.

Rovers have four more matches before the turn of the year, all at home.

They host Leighton Town tomorrow (Tuesday) before games against Potton United, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos and Newport Pagnell Town.