The Hunts Post > Sport

New league for Eynesbury Rovers but boss insists they will stay true to their attacking style

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:20 AM July 31, 2021   
Action from Eynesbury Rovers' pre-season friendly at Stotfold

Action from Eynesbury Rovers' pre-season friendly at Stotfold. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Steve Kuhne says a change of league and a different type of opposition will not alter the philosophy of Eynesbury Rovers - they will still attack and they will still look to be flying high at the top end of the table.

Rovers have been moved north from the Spartan South Midlands League to the United Counties League and while that brings logistical problems, the club are looking forward to the challenge.

Kuhne said: "I’ve played in it for a few years at the back end of my career so I know what it will be like. 

"It will be a more physical league so we have had to get players in that will cope with that. 

"We’ll still look to play but we’ll play in the right areas. 

"That’s the way my sides have always looked to play. We’ll get it forward quickly and we’ll play in the final third as much as we can. 

"And I have no doubt we will score lots of goals this season."

Their final pre-season game came on Thursday away to Stotfold from Division One of the league they have just departed and ended with a 3-1 win.

Mounting injury worries though do provide some concern for the boss.

"It was a good run-out," said Kuhne. "We came five or six players short of our full squad so we just wanted to get through the game without any more injuries and unfortunately it looks like we may have picked a couple of niggles up."

They will hope that their plans have not been disrupted too much with Peterborough Northern Star visiting the Alfred Hall on Tuesday in the opening game of the new league season.

Kuhne said: "It’s been such a long and on-off couple of years that when we first got the lads back in pre-season, some of them weren’t really switched on for it. 

"Now though we have got it so everyone is there all the time and ready and we are looking at a very solid season. 

"We’ve signed a few. We have probably six or seven new players that we’ve added to the squad but we have added a little bit more strength in depth. 

"At the moment we have a squad of around 19 or 20, which is probably one or two too many as we don’t have a reserve side. 

"But we needed to do that so we had a little bit more strength in depth and so if anyone is unavailable or we have injuries, we have got the depth to come through. 

"Even a few short against Stotfold, we still looked strong. 

"We’ll do well this season."

Football
St Neots News

