New sponsors for Eynesbury Rovers kids as first-team win at last

The new Eynesbury Rovers U6 side with coach Paul Naylor (top row, right) and sponsor Tommy Polis (top row, left). - Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC

Two of the younger sides at Eynesbury Rovers had managed to secure sponsors for the new season - while the first-team picked up a much-needed victory.

One of them, the U6s, are new for this year and will be backed by TP Plastering Services.

Their side is made up of George Polis, Anakin Izzard, Bowen Claxton, Tom Butler Spelzini, River Naylor, Finley Plumb, Oliver Hendry and Casian Chiratcu and will be coached by Paul Naylor.

Eynesbury Rovers U8s with sponsor Andrew Clarke of Acey Developments. - Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC

The other is the U8s who play in the Beds League on a Sunday and will be supported by Acey Developments of St Neots.

Their team consists of Josh Rydzek, Toby Mead, Joshua Butler Spelzini, Freddie Woods, Ianis Budean, Jack McKie, Eddie Elkins, Bodhi Naylor, Harrison Boothby and Kasper Burling.

Coach Naylor said: "It’s very supportive of the businesses to continue to support grass roots football during the pandemic."

The first team's celebrations came after a 1-0 victory at home to Oadby Town in the United Counties League Premier Division South ended a 10-game winless streak.

It was also the first win for new manger Rob Sinclair at the fourth time of asking, lifting them up to 10th in the division.

The sequence was their worst since the 2007-08 season and was ended in the 28th minute, Jordan Brown scoring his fourth of the campaign.

Almost as pleasing was the clean sheet, a second in a week following the 0-0 draw at Rothwell Corinthians in the week.

Oadby had started well but put their two best efforts wide while Brown had one shot saved and another into the side netting before he bagged his goal, cutting in from the left and firing low into the corner.

Goalkeeper Jonah Gill preserved the hosts’ lead as he denied Musa Bham and Umar Hussain with good saves before Andre Williams miscued his close-range shot with just Gill to beat as the first half came to a close.

There were few chances after the break for both sides with Romaine Walker twice trying his luck but not able to get the better of Charlie Andrews in the Oadby goal.

And Rovers claimed the valuable three points with Gill again getting the better of Bham.