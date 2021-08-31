Eynesbury Rovers suffer first setbacks in new life in the United Counties League

Published: 2:45 PM August 31, 2021

James Hatch scored again for Eynesbury Rovers, his fifth of the season so far. - Credit: HARRY HUBBARD

The honeymoon period for Eynesbury Rovers in the United Counties League is officially over after first losing their 100 per cent record and then their first league game of the year.

The 3-0 defeat at home to Harborough Town was their first in the opening five games since being shifted into the UCL Premier Division South in the summer.

They went behind on 71 seconds to a Sam Hollis strike and he added a second before half-time before Nat Ansu wrapped things up on the hour.

It drops Rovers down to fifth with their opponents now second after five wins from five.

The end of Eynesbury's perfect start came in a 1-1 draw at Desborough Town, and was accompanied by a huge dollop of frustration.

They led 1-0 at the break after controlling the half at Waterworks Field.

They had unsurprisingly taken the lead on 11 minutes. A Charlie Moss cross from the left fell to Jordan Brown at the back post and he knocked it back into the six yard box for James Hatch to fire home, making it five goals in five games so far this season for the experienced striker.

Rovers had further chances for the rest of the half but could not extend their lead.

Tom Spark struck the defensive wall from a free-kick and when the ball came back to Joe Bradbury, his shot was pushed behind for a corner by Chris Jones in the Town goal.

Kye Andrews sent Hatch through on goal but his attempted lob over Jones was easily held by the shot stopper.

Bradbury headed over from a Josh Brown free-kick and soon after Hatch headed narrowly wide from a Spark corner.

Just before the break a Jack Uttridge free-kick picked out Hatch at the far post. He played in Jordan Brown but his shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Those misses came back to haunt Eynesbury just five minutes after the restart, Tom Gudyer's low shot finding the far corner for 1-1.

They could have taken the lead moments later as well, Brooklyn Biddle off target,

Rovers still created a few chances but could not match the standard of play from the first half.

Both Jordan Brown and Josh Brown were denied by a double save from Jones while the keeper pushed a Tom Guiney’s header onto the post in the final minute.