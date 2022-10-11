Eynesbury Rovers rescue late point against nine-man Desborough Town

Eynesbury Rovers earned a point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Desborough Town in UCL Premier South on Saturday.

Neil Morris gave debuts to Lucca Ugarte-Edwards and Owen Dunnett, as Charlie Clark came off the bench for his first appearance.

Reece King, Josh Marshall, Lewis Lynn and Taylor Newman were all denied by saves from Adam Honour, while Elliot Duffy thwarted Dennis Nkrumah and Alex Webb at the other end.

Desborough took the lead on 45 minutes as Iain Blaikie headed home, but Newman levelled with a header five minutes into the second half.

And the visitors were then reduced to nine men as Jordan Fowler was dismissed for a second bookable offence on 56 minutes, with Webb following suit on 74 minutes after Blaikie had put them 2-1 up.

Rovers made their extra men count in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Ben Farrell's low 30-yard shot beat Honour for a deserved point.