Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Eynesbury Rovers rescue late point against nine-man Desborough Town

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM October 11, 2022
Ben Farrell, Eynesbury Rovers

Eynesbury Rovers' Ben Farrell lines up a shot - Credit: TW Photography

Eynesbury Rovers earned a point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Desborough Town in UCL Premier South on Saturday.

Neil Morris gave debuts to Lucca Ugarte-Edwards and Owen Dunnett, as Charlie Clark came off the bench for his first appearance.

Reece King, Josh Marshall, Lewis Lynn and Taylor Newman were all denied by saves from Adam Honour, while Elliot Duffy thwarted Dennis Nkrumah and Alex Webb at the other end.

Desborough took the lead on 45 minutes as Iain Blaikie headed home, but Newman levelled with a header five minutes into the second half.

And the visitors were then reduced to nine men as Jordan Fowler was dismissed for a second bookable offence on 56 minutes, with Webb following suit on 74 minutes after Blaikie had put them 2-1 up.

Rovers made their extra men count in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Ben Farrell's low 30-yard shot beat Honour for a deserved point.

Non-League Football
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Flooding near Huntingdon and Alconbury

Flooding

Anglian Water to repay £8.5m to customers after missed targets

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Café owner Deborah Ross-Harwood said that Stagecoach's cuts will be "another whammy" for her business.

Café owner fears Stagecoach bus cuts could force her out of business

Alexander Gilham

person
Alex Quarton, 24, was found by neighbourhood officers who were carrying out a welfare check on a vulnerable man

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug dealer jailed after attempting to flush class A drugs down sink

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Kelly, the owner of the Filling Station, is "over the moon" to be in the 2023 finals of the Drinks Retailing Awards.

Food and Drink

Filling Station 'over the moon' to make finals of national award

Alexander Gilham

person