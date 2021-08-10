Early exit from FA Cup for Eynesbury Rovers as Goddy have to make do with a replay

Published: 9:45 AM August 10, 2021

Steve Kuhne (left) saw his Eynesbury Rovers side exit the FA Cup at Potton United. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

A slow start sent Eynesbury Rovers out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 loss at Potton United while Godmanchester Rovers had to settle for a replay.

Potton were two-up inside 20 minutes and although Eynesbury had one back 10 minutes later, they couldn't find an equaliser, even when the hosts were reduced to 10 men for the final 18 minutes.





Chisam Amadi opened the scoring for Potton on five minutes, following up after Ibrahim Camara's effort was pushed away by Eynesbury keeper Josh Mollison.

An injury on 16 minutes to Jack Uttridge didn't help Rovers, although it did hand Tom Guiney a debut, and they fell further behind when Callum Wilson converted a free-kick from 25 yards.

Eynesbury did start to fight back though and five minutes after James Hatch had hit the angle of post and bar with a header, he was on hand to prod home from close range after Leon Lobjoit had his shot partially stopped.

Rovers dominated the opening 20 minutes of the second half but both Lobjoit and Joe Bradbury were off target with their best efforts.

They were given a boost when Liam Andrews was sent-off for Potton but it was the hosts who had the better chances and they who progress to the preliminary round.

Godmanchester will play Northampton ON Chenecks again on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at home.

Ross Munro got their goal while Jonathan Muddiman replied for the visitors.

Both Goddy and Eynesbury had enjoyed a fantastic start to life in the United Counties League Premier Division South though in the week with both scoring seven on their way to three points.

Godmanchester won 7-1 away to Biggleswade United with doubles for Matthew Allan, Daniel Baulk and Simon Unwin plus a single for Richard Chadwick.

Eynesbury meanwhile beat Peterborough Northern Star at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground by the same score.

Leon Lobjoit hit a hat-trick while Tom Sparks, James Hatch, Charlie Moss and Cameron Hyde got the others.

Godmanchester host Desborough Town on Saturday while Eynesbury go to Wellingborough Town.

Huntingdon Town are now second in the Eastern Counties Division One North after a second victory, this one 2-0 over Sheringham at Jubilee Park.

Ryley McDougald put them ahead in the first half and substitute Marcio Martins settled it 14 minutes from time.

The Hunters go to another unbeaten side, Leiston Res, on Saturday.



