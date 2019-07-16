The locals were in action at the Regional Pool in Peterborough last weekend where they finished second overall with 152 points - 42 behind winners Boston.

Anna Gallagher completed a double-win in her 25m butterfly and 50m breaststroke races in the Under 9 Girls category while Elliot Megginson (Under 11 Boys, 50m butterfly), Oliver Dickson (Under 12 Boys, 50m freestyle), Max Hearn (Under 13 Boys, 50m breaststroke), Max Lucas (Under 11 Boys, 50m freestyle), Alfie Everett (Under 13 Boys, 50m freestyle) and Ingrid Flynn (Under 13 Girls, 50m butterfly) were also successful for St Ives.

And the club also took the closing squadron freestyle race which involves one swimmer from every age group (Under 10 to Under 13) completing 25m.

Michael Wildin, Max Lucas, Alfie Reeve, Everett, Marli Taylor, Isabel Martin, Olivia Brown and Flynn were the winning squad.

St Ives also raced to 14 runners-up finishes with several of their swimmers experiencing competition for the first time.

You may also want to watch:

St Neots were third on 134 with Huntingdon Piranhas in fourth on 90. Bottisham brought up the rear on 81.

St Ives currently sit in the top five of the overall standings and are on course to reach the 'A' Final in October.

Two St Ives talents struck gold at the Fast & Furious sprint event in Luton last weekend.

Tom Davis won his 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke events while Amy Coleman triumphed in her 50m butterfly race and also claimed a silver medal in 100m butterfly.

William Coleman won two silvers and one bronze medal at that event.