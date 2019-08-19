The Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri star finished seventh in the Under 19 Female category in the event held at Box End Park in Bedford - despite racing over that distance for the first time. Pauley, 15, is waiting to learn whether or not she has earned selection for the European Championships in Sweden next year after finishing within the required qualifying time. Clubmate Freya Harris (second, TriStar 1 Girls) and brother Dominic Pauley (fifth, TriStar 3) both competed in the penultimate round of the East of England Series at the same venue.