Emma Pritchard saw off Cambs & Hunts County captain Paula Ewing in a two-hole play-off for the crown after they finished tied on a gross score of 164 after two rounds.

St Ives lady captain Lol Lewis finished in third on 182 with her predecessor, Claire Pendle, taking fourth place with a 194 effort.

Lewis was successful in another hotly-contested event - the Grannies Trophy.

As the name suggests, players have to be a grandmother to be eligible, and Lewis saw off the competition with a Stableford score of 36.

Anne Wandsworth won the Past Captains' Plate with a gross score of 81 to lift a trophy donated by another former captain, Biddy Wade.

Wandsworth, who was captain in 2003, pipped 2009 skipper Theresa Norris on countback.

Monthly medal honours in May went to Celia Greenaway (Division One, 76), Marie Woodall (Division Two, 76), June Rowland (Division Three, 84) and Hayley Hackney (Division Four, 77).

Lewis took the Division One prize in June with an 80. Other winners were Sue Peters (Division Two, 80), Nicky Cope (Division Three, 88) and Norris (Division Four, 81).