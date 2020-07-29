The 14-year-old Jacob Watling claimed a maiden five-wicket haul as the second team took on Waresley at home on Saturday, holding them to 180-9.

Watling finished with impressive figures of 5-20 before the heavens opened and the game was drawn.

Sunday saw Eaton Socon take on Lakenheath in the National Village Cup and 16-year-old Olly Jeffries hit 83 off 69 balls to set up a 48-run victory.

Jeffries followed his batting heroics with 3-14, as Roan Haarhoff claimed 3-22, to send Eaton through to the next round this coming Sunday, when they visit Worlington.

The club’s juniors started their league competition last Thursday as the under-15s eased to a convincing nine-wicket home win against Upwood after Luke Ashwell claimed three wickets without conceding a run.

The first team saw their fixture pushed back until August Bank Holiday after a Covid scare for scheduled opponents St Giles.

They are due to play host to Cambridge this Saturday.