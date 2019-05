Gareth Macaskill during his fine innings as Eaton Socon beat Foxton. Picture: SIMON COOPER Gareth Macaskill during his fine innings as Eaton Socon beat Foxton. Picture: SIMON COOPER

The Eagles racked up 252 in their innings on Saturday, largely thanks to contributions from overseas ace Gareth Macaskill (97) and 15-year-old Olly Jefferies (81.) They removed the visitors for 145, with Roan Haarhoff (3-17) and Joe Dawborn (3-38) doing the bulk of the damage.

"It was a really good win, and it's actually the first time we've ever beaten Foxton," said Carpenter.

"Even back in our Tucker 2 days they always came off better, but we're stronger now and we've matured a lot.

"Olly is another year older with more experience, it was a good innings.

"He's really kicked on a lot this season. Northampton keep a close eye on him when he's with us, he knows his game very well for a 15-year-old.

"Haarhoff was very good for a spinner taking the new ball, he's a clever bowler and he's playing really well at the minute.

"I'm extremely happy with maximum points so far, so I can't complain.

"We've got Thriplow on Saturday so we're taking every game as it comes, we don't want a slip up like last season against March.

"Looking at the table at the minute it looks like a two-horse race, Sawston look very strong so we'll have to see what happens."

Socon are also through to the regional final of the National Village Cup after they saw off Norfolk side Overstrand on Sunday. They restricted the hosts to 191 from their 40 overs, with Nick Hallam taking 5-33, before chasing the total in just 19.2 overs, thanks to Michael Pickard's 101 off just 54 balls.

St Ives & Warboys also extended their lead at the top of Division Two with a pair of bank holiday wins. The local lads saw off Saffron Walden by a wicket on Saturday, before racking up a comprehensive 103-run win over Waresley on Monday.

Ramsey recorded their first win of the season with a 74 run success over Thriplow. The away side hit 316-9, before restricting their hosts to 242-9.