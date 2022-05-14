League title joy for the ladies as Eaton Socon finish superb season
- Credit: SIMON WEBB
It hasn't been a bad year for Eaton Socon Football Club with success for both their ladies' and men's first teams.
The St Neots-based club's ladies took top honours in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women's & Girls County League after winning 12 and drawing two of their 14 fixtures.
The championship was sealed in style too, with a 6-0 victory over Waterbeach Colts, Kendal O'Connor leading the way with a hat-trick and Shannah Anico, Mollie Childerley and Hannah Hutchinson getting the others.
It was the club's first ever trophy and O'Connor went on to claim the top scorer award with 26 goals in 11 appearances.
A spokeswoman for the team said: "A huge credit goes to manager Richard Conby. We've gained promotion and are so excited to see where next season takes us.
"A big thank you to our sponsors RML Robinson Manufacturing Limited and In Balance Family Chiropractic."
The men's team meanwhile gained promotion to step six of the non-league pyramid.
Most Read
- 1 New mayor of Huntingdon unveiled at annual town council meeting
- 2 Fresh wave of Camp Beagle protests as vans arrive at Wyton complex
- 3 REVEALED: The 'gang of five' who want Dr Nik Johnson gone
- 4 Meet the volunteers making a difference for Ukrainians in Huntingdonshire
- 5 Rush hour rail disruption between Peterborough and London
- 6 Passengers 'thrown from seats' when train sped through Peterborough
- 7 Platinum Jubilee: 100-person laser tag tournament in woods near Huntingdon
- 8 Exclusive look at photograph taken at RAF Warboys from IWM's new The Royal Family in Wartime book
- 9 Suspected sleeping driver with child on board stopped on A1(M)
- 10 Huntingdon dental practice provides free care to Ukrainian refugees
They will join Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League.