League title joy for the ladies as Eaton Socon finish superb season

It hasn't been a bad year for Eaton Socon Football Club with success for both their ladies' and men's first teams.

The St Neots-based club's ladies took top honours in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women's & Girls County League after winning 12 and drawing two of their 14 fixtures.

The championship was sealed in style too, with a 6-0 victory over Waterbeach Colts, Kendal O'Connor leading the way with a hat-trick and Shannah Anico, Mollie Childerley and Hannah Hutchinson getting the others.

It was the club's first ever trophy and O'Connor went on to claim the top scorer award with 26 goals in 11 appearances.

A spokeswoman for the team said: "A huge credit goes to manager Richard Conby. We've gained promotion and are so excited to see where next season takes us.

"A big thank you to our sponsors RML Robinson Manufacturing Limited and In Balance Family Chiropractic."

The men's team meanwhile gained promotion to step six of the non-league pyramid.

They will join Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League.