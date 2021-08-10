Eaton Socon still on course for play-off place despite last-ball defeat at March

Published: 9:22 AM August 10, 2021

Eaton Socon are still on course for a play-off place in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League despite a last-ball defeat at March Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Eaton Socon remain on course for the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One play-offs despite a last-ball defeat to March Town.

They sit second, five points behind Histon with two games to go

It was a dramatic finish to the contest at The Avenue as March got to their revised target despite losing two wickets in a thrilling final over.

They had gone into it needing just two runs but Jamie Vale, on his way to figures of 3-8, pounced with the first two deliveries and then bowled two dots.

March though were able to scramble a single off the penultimate ball and then another on the final one to snatch the win.

Earlier Eaton Socon had made 174-9 with Jon Carpenter the top-scorer on 34.

They host Stamford Town at home on Saturday with the team finishing top of the standings securing home advantage for September's play-offs.

Waresley meanwhile lost at home to Castor & Ailsworth in Division Two by 37 runs.

Dominic Farr top-scored with 33 while there was 26 for Laurence Frederick.