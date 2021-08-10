Eaton Socon still on course for play-off place despite last-ball defeat at March
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Eaton Socon remain on course for the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One play-offs despite a last-ball defeat to March Town.
They sit second, five points behind Histon with two games to go
It was a dramatic finish to the contest at The Avenue as March got to their revised target despite losing two wickets in a thrilling final over.
They had gone into it needing just two runs but Jamie Vale, on his way to figures of 3-8, pounced with the first two deliveries and then bowled two dots.
March though were able to scramble a single off the penultimate ball and then another on the final one to snatch the win.
Earlier Eaton Socon had made 174-9 with Jon Carpenter the top-scorer on 34.
They host Stamford Town at home on Saturday with the team finishing top of the standings securing home advantage for September's play-offs.
Waresley meanwhile lost at home to Castor & Ailsworth in Division Two by 37 runs.
Dominic Farr top-scored with 33 while there was 26 for Laurence Frederick.