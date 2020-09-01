Eaton Socon Cricket Club lost by just five runs in their National Village Cup quarter-final at Redbourn. Eaton Socon Cricket Club lost by just five runs in their National Village Cup quarter-final at Redbourn.

Village cricket has a reputation of being quirky and daft and occasionally downright bizarre but that wasn’t even close to what a good number of spectators saw at the Hertfordshire club’s picturesque village green ground.

The hosts made 123 in 38 overs with some superb bowling and fielding from Eaton Socon.

The pick was Roan Haarhoff with 3-20 but he was backed up by Jonathon Carpenter’s 2-30 and 2-26 from Adam Newman.

Redbourn’s stars were Conor Yorath and Steven Richards whose 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket provided the backbone of their innings.

The wicket didn’t get any easier and like the visitors, Redbourn were also impressive in the field.

With wickets going down in clumps the game came down to the last few overs.

With three overs to go they only needed 18 but a wicket maiden from Hugh Craig and then four runs off the penultimate over, Joe Dawborn also losing his wicket for a well-played 27, left them with 15 still to get in the final act.

They managed eight in the first four balls but on pushing to turn a single into a double, Haarhoff was run out and Eaton Socon fell five runs short.

David Humphrey top-scored with 29 and there was 24 from Olly Jeffries but it was Yorath who was their nemesis, claiming 5-17.

A spokesman said: “It was a fantastic journey and six hard rounds of cricket have put Eaton Socon on the cricket map.”

That match was sandwiched between two league games.

They were well-placed for victory on Saturday at Histon before rain intervened and brought a 13-run loss but they picked up a narrow three-wicket on Monday at St Giles, the victory coming with four balls to spare.

They now return to Histon on Saturday for a semi-final play-off game.

The juniors have a busy week of play-offs and finals coming up and the club are running open trials over the next two Friday’s.

Those in the U9 to U11 age groups will play between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on September 4 and 11 while the U13 to U15 group, as well as the girls, will run from 5.45pm.

For more information or to attend email coltsescc@gmail.com