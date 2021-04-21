Eaton Socon Cricket Club all set for new season

Published: 5:28 PM April 21, 2021

Eaton Socon are looking forward to a full season of cricket. - Credit: EATON SOCON CC

Eaton Socon believe they are in the perfect position ahead of the new Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One season

The Peppercorns Lane-based cricket club go to Wisbech Town on Saturday fresh off the back of solid pre-season.

The first team beat East Anglian Premier League Burwell and only suffered a last over defeat at Woolpit on Sunday.

A spokesman for Eaton Socon said: "Both sides were very strong so it's a great workout for us. The batsmen all got runs and the bowlers got overs under their belts on flat wickets.

"Burwell were almost at full strength and Woolpit had a very strong side out with many Suffolk minor counties players."

But Eaton Socon have strength in depth too for this season with two new recruits from the West Indies.

Daniel Wilings and Travis Harrison are still adapting to both the UK weather and the tracks and the club should also have Joe Watling and Tom Banks available. increasing the competition for places.

The second team also lost a nail-biting last over game at Kimbolton but can be pleased with the performance in the one-wicket loss, fielding a side that included five U15s.

They have a trip to Waresley for another friendly.