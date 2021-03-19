Excitement rising at Eaton Socon as grassroots sport and a summer of cricket looms ever larger

Published: 7:15 AM March 19, 2021

Eaton Socon are looking forward to a full season of cricket. - Credit: EATON SOCON CC

The return of grassroots sports has raised the excitement levels at Eaton Socon Cricket Club as they look forward to a full summer of cricket.

Pre-season games have been planned and senior leagues set up and the juniors too are ready to swing bats across the Hunts & Cambs leagues.

The club will run teams at all ages between U9 and U15 as well as running all-girls teams this summer. Training is set to start next month.

A spokesman for the club said: "In 2020 we made the best of the COVID-19 situation and played a lot of cricket for both the seniors and juniors.

"We blooded some very talented junior players in all senior teams which will be a huge benefit for 2021.

"We are looking very strong in our senior Saturday sides and have high hopes both teams will go very well.

"Most of all we are looking forward to a full summer of cricket at ESCC for spring summer 2021 and hopefully success on the field but most of all the town and village coming down to enjoy the summer."

The seniors have lost the talented Olly Jefferies to Burwell but he goes with the blessing of everyone as he continues to pursue his dream of being a first-class cricketer.

They do welcome back Joe Watling and Tom Banks, useful additions from their home-grown ranks, and they have also added a British passport fast bowler from Antigua, Travis Harrison.

He joins a very strong bowling attack for the upcoming season and they are also in the process of adding a top-order batsman, also from the West Indies.

They hope to get that signing over the line next month.