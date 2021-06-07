Eaton Socon stay top of the table with a crushing victory over Cambridge

Published: 4:41 PM June 7, 2021

Joe Dawborn was a star with bat and ball for Eaton Socon in their victory against Cambridge. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon maintained their pace at the top of Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One with a thumping victory away to Cambridge.

An excellent all-round performance saw them wind up winners by 130 runs.

They made 282-7 in their 50 overs, Jon Carpenter (80), Joe Dawborn (76) and Matt Rawling (58) the main protagonists with Dawborn's effort coming from just 39 balls and containing 10 fours and three sixes.

In reply Cambridge struggled to stay up with the run rate from the word go, losing the first four wickets for just 13 runs.

In the ned they got to 152, Miles Aubrey (48) and Deepak Raj (43) the sole reason but Dawborn was again their nemesis, claiming 3-6 in seven overs.

Ethan Rice also chipped in with 2-19.

The seconds meanwhile lost to Burwell & Exning by three wickets, Daniel Wood getting 59 and Dan Willings 46, but there was an eight-wicket win for the development side against Cambourne and a first century for the club from Stu McCrum.