Joe Dawborn in the bowl-off as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER Joe Dawborn in the bowl-off as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER

Last week against Blackheath heavy rain meant all 11 players were given a bowl at the stumps to decide the winner, the Peppercorns Lane side picking up a 4-1 win.

And the same scenario came about again in the last-16 clash with Liphook & Ripsley, although the shoot-out was a lot closer and a lot more tense.

Action as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER Action as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER

The hosts had bowled first and had the visitors from Hampshire all out for 132, Ethan Rice (3-16) and Joe Dawburn (3-32) the pick of the bowlers.

But while the rain wasn’t as torrential as the previous week, the heavy showers again put pay to the contest.

Jon Carpenter celebrates a wicket as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER Jon Carpenter celebrates a wicket as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER

And after all 11 players on each side had bowled, the score was tied at 3-3.

That meant sudden death and it was Matt Taylor who held his nerve to send them through to the quarter-final where they will now play away at Hertfordshire side Redbourn.

Adam Newman bowling as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER Adam Newman bowling as Eaton Socon beat Liphook & Ripsley in the National Village Cup. Picture: SIMON COOPER

Saturday saw Eaton Socon keep in touch at the top of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One table with a 20-run win over leaders St Ives & Warboys.

They made 177-7 batting first with Graeme Duff top-scoring on 34 not out and Dawburn and Ollie Jefferies chipping in with 25 and 23 respectively.

Amit Gupta was the main threat for the visitors with 4-50 and they were in trouble early in their reply.

The first four wickets fell for just 26 runs and the fifth fell with only a further 30 added.

Murray Reid (45) and Tom McCarthy (39) did their best to keep St Ives in the game but they ended on 157-9 from their 40 overs.

Jamie Vale’s 3-21 was the pick of the Eaton bowlers while Dawburn and Roan Haarhoff both claimed two wickets each.

The pair are now on 14 points each in the table, two points adrift of the new joint-leaders Histon and Foxton, setting up a pivotal bank holiday weekend.

Eaton Socon go to Histon on Saturday and then travel to Cambridge St Giles on Monday.

Their second team beat Kimbolton after posting 163, captain Mungo Ryan hitting 77 supported by Karthik with 35.

They then held Kimbolton to 127-9 with James King taking 3-26.

Old Leysians visit on Saturday before they go to Southill Park on Monday.