Eaton Socon Cricket Club ready to continue their growth

Published: 6:30 AM February 23, 2021

Eaton Socon Cricket Club have plans to continue their growth through the summer. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Cricket looks set for a welcome boost ahead of the summer and Eaton Socon are hoping to take full advantage.

The government's announcement about the potential return of grassroots sport on March 29 moves the start of a full and uninterrupted season of cricket ever closer.

And when it does start, the Peppercorns Lane-based club are looking to grow their talented ranks.

Chief among that is the growing girls section and to that end the club have advertised for "any ladies or girls aged 17 or over who would be keen to help coach" the players.

That would ideally be "a qualified coach" and one "keen to get into coaching". Anyone interested should email coltsescc@gmail.com

The club said: "Cricket is by nature a physically distanced outdoor sport and with strict COVID-19 procedures in place, we are able to create a controlled environment full of fun activities.

"Cricket is great for your physical and mental health combining exercise, team spirit and the calming effect of outdoor green space."

With members from the age of five up, anyone interested in getting involved, which includes sponsors, should go to the club's various social media accounts.