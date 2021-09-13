A successful season no matter what but Eaton Socon have an eye on finishing it in style

Published: 11:31 AM September 13, 2021

Eaton Socon are hoping for one more celebration this season when they play Witham in the East Anglian Premier League play-off. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

It has been a successful season whatever comes next for Eaton Socon Cricket Club - but that could be something very special.

They face a play-off on Saturday away to Witham with the winner gaining a place in the East Anglian Premier League, the pinnacle of club cricket in the region.

They reached the all-important final game after finishing top of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Premier Division, losing the grand final to Histon, and there were two other evening finals this year which also ended in defeat.

Fourth time lucky is the hope but chairman Robert Ashwell is still delighted with his team.

He said: "The season has been a success whatever happens. We have made the most out of the last two summers and with last year's National Village Cup run and this year's success, we have moved forward massively.

"We have blooded a lot of young players in all senior sides who are now performing well and the junior section at the club has had huge success."

To thank all involved in the year, the club are laying on a coach, "so we can all have a day out".