Travis Harrison has signed on to be an overseas coach at Eaton Socon Cricket Club in 2021. Travis Harrison has signed on to be an overseas coach at Eaton Socon Cricket Club in 2021.

Saturday’s loss in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One play-offs was by three wickets, secured with just nine balls to spare, but comes at the end of a summer where the club managed to reach the last eight of the National Village Cup among many other highlights.

A spokesman said: “It’s been a great season both on and off the pitch. We set a goal of the play offs for the first team which was achieved and the National Village Cup run was a bonus.

“We have played a lot of cricket across the whole club from juniors to first team and played lots of youngsters. There are some very tired bodies, even in a short season.

“But we have already worked on bringing in two overseas player coaches for 2021 to improve the first team.”

Those two are Zaiden Muller and Travis Harrison.

Muller, a hard-hitting top-order bat who can bowl left-arm seam, is a South African and will join the club in April while Harrison is a fast opening bowler from the Leeward Islands.

They will have a good base to work from as shown by the game at Histon.

Eaton Socon were put into bat and at 140-4 were well placed for a very good score.

Olly Jeffries, who starred with the bat across the season as a whole, made 27 and Matthew Taylor 26 but from there it went horribly wrong.

David Humphrey was the fifth man out for 33 and the next four wickets fell with just another 11 runs added.

Joe Dawborn and Roan Haarhoff rescued the situation somewhat with the former last man out with 74 in just 55 balls.

It set a target of 192 and Histon were struggling themselves at 43-4 before a couple of 50 partnerships got them over the line.

Youngster Ethan Rice’s 4-31 was the bowling highlight.

The seconds had a friendly win over Upwood but the development team lost.

However, 14-year-old Luke Ashwell hit 55 on Saturday, his maiden senior half-century, and followed it up with 47 on Sunday.

The club’s youngsters meanwhile finished runners-up in both the U9 and U11 age groups at Upwood Cricket Club.