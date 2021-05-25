Eaton Socon grab nail-biting and narrow win to set up top of the table clash

Published: 8:57 AM May 25, 2021

Joe Dawborn take a wicket for Eaton Socon in the two-run win over Cambridge St Giles. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon kept pace at the top of Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One with a nail-biting victory in a rain-affected contest.

They beat Cambridge St Giles at home by just two runs with Duckworth-Lewis needed in deciding the result.

Eaton Socon celebrate a wicket against Cambridge St Giles. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Having lost the toss and been put into bat, they went on to make 169-8 in their 50 overs, Roan Haarhoff their top scorer with an unbeaten 29 and David Humphrey and Ethan Rice chipping in with 25 and 22 respectively.

St Giles looked in a good position to finish them off, the opening pair putting on 34 for the first wicket, but with the rain coming in fits and starts, the required total for victory was reduced to 99.

And with Joe Dawborn and Joe Watling taking two wickets each, the visitors finished two runs short on 96-5.

The victory means Eaton Socon are now second behind leaders Histon who visit Peppercorns Lane on Saturday.

There was a far more comfortable victory for the second team though as they won by 102 runs at Biggleswade.

Again they lost the toss and were put into bat but an impressive 77 from Rob Channon took them to 232-6 after their 45 overs.

And with 4-36 from Travis Harrison, plus a couple of wickets each for Nick Hallum and Stuart McCrum, the hosts were bowled out for just 130.

The club were back in action on Sunday with a National Village Cup clash at Foxton and were looking good when they had the home side at 47-7.

They let them off the hook though and ended up falling 60 runs short of Foxton's final total of 150 to exit the competition.

Waresley fell to a frustrating loss at Blunham in Division Two of the CHPL, going down by just nine runs.

They hosts scored 176-4, Nigel Buckingham-Jones taking 2-28, and the weather intervened in their innings, giving them a revised target of 114 from 27 overs.

It looked bleak at 76-9 but Richie Ellingham took matters into his own hands, hitting two fours and two sixes in his 26, but they eventually ran out of overs, finishing on 105-9.

The seconds had a better day beating Nassington at home by 85 runs.

They batted first, getting to 214-6 in their 45 overs. Jim Keys top-scored on 58 and Ben Irish (33), Andy Parry (31) and Peter Colebrook (30) all made useful contributions.

Colebrook and Parry then returned to take 4-21 and 3-27 as Nassington were all out for 129.

The Sunday squad lost by 20 runs in an excellent game with Eversholt. Dan Fox took two wickets while Ben Irish showed a patience that belied his tender years as he anchored Waresley's response with a fine 40.