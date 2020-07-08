A view of Eaton Socon Cricket Club A view of Eaton Socon Cricket Club

With no play possible thus far due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sport was given clearance to prepare for a July 11 start by a government announcement at the end of last week.

And having held socially-distanced trainnig sessions in recent weeks, Eaton Socon are one of many clubs relishing the chance to play competitive matches.

Club chairman Robert Ashwell said: “Eaton Socon CC are delighted to be able to get on the field this weekend and play some inter-club games on Saturday and Sunday after cricket was given the green light last Friday.

“We have planned to have senior inter-club games on Saturday and juniors on Sunday this coming weekend. We have wickets and the ground is ready to go ASAP once we get guidelines.

“After almost a month of senior training and six weeks of junior training the ESCC players are ready to play and the sessions have been great to coach in and watch.

“We will have the youngest first and second teams by a country mile I would think. With no promotion or relegation on the cards we can blood some of our younger players who have been training with the seniors as well ready for next season.”

With the finer details still to be revealed this week regarding exactly what league competition will look like for senior sides, the Eaton Socon juniors are gearing up for campaigns of their own.

Ashwell added: “We have planned some junior friendlies from next week while we wait for the junior leagues to be set up from the middle of July.

“We have entered both the Cambs and Hunts Junior Leagues. The seniors are waiting for guidelines and for clubs to vote on formats and leagues to potentially start on July 18.

“There has been a lot if emails flying around this weekend to arrange games and from leagues but it’s good to get some cricket.”

Following the confirmation of cricket’s return – and the easing of restrictions with regards to pubs and restaurants – the club was able to enjoy a get-together at the weekend, with clubhouse takings proving so important for grassroots clubs.

“We opened the outside bar this weekend as well which was a great effort from the committee once again and it run very well for ESCC members and families only,” said Ashwell.

“ESCC will just play as much as we can now from July to end of September with senior and junior cricket plus potential friendlies and days to raise money for charities and the club.”