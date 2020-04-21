No professional cricket will be played before May 28 at the earliest, with defending champions Essex putting their players on furlough.

Recreational cricket is suspended indefinitely, but the ECB has agreed a funding plan to help all levels of the sport and clubs are working on their facilities in readiness for a return, waiting anxiously to see when that might be.

Robby Ashwell, chairman of Eaton Socon CC, said: “The summer of 2020 will be a huge challenge for every club in the UK.

“We are hopeful of some cricket at some point and the local leagues are planning for half a season of senior cricket at the moment, starting in July.

“Junior cricket we are hopeful could start earlier, dependent on school openings and guidance from the ECB.

“At the moment we are guided by the ECB and no cricket will be played until at least the end of May.

“Off the field, ESCC had a good winter of training for the juniors from January to March. The club is ready on and off the field with lots of work going on behind the scenes from our committee.”

Ashwell was also keen to give thanks to those who are helping to keep the club ticking over during these uncertain times, on and off the pitch.

He added: “A big thank you to the groundstaff who are continuing to look after the ground to make sure we are ready if we get the green light at some point.

“Also, a big thank you to the sponsors of ESCC, who have continued to support the club in this difficult time.

“The club, financially, is in a good position due to the committee and funding and sponsorship all year round.

“On the field, the club is in a good position with many of our players locally-based and coming through the ESCC junior system.

“But for now, there are more important things than cricket and everyone should stay safe and hope we can play later in the summer.”