Great Gidding CofE Primary School pupils show off their trophy. Picture: SUBMITTED Great Gidding CofE Primary School pupils show off their trophy. Picture: SUBMITTED

Huntingdon Tennis Club provided the stage for the Hunts School Sports Partnership event - open to children in years three and four - which featured a double success for Bury CofE Primary as their 'A' and 'B' teams both triumphed in the afternoon competitions.

Great Gidding CofE Primary School and Westfield Junior School had earlier taken victories in the 'A' and 'B' morning events.

You may also want to watch:

The two winning 'A' teams will now represent Hunts in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough School Games Summer Finals.

The successful Bury CofE Primary School pupils. Picture: SUBMITTED The successful Bury CofE Primary School pupils. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mini Red Tennis is a form of the game aimed at children aged eight and under, being played on small courts with short rackets and soft balls.

Abbots Ripton CofE Primary School, Cromwell Academy, Ermine Street Church Academy, Houghton Primary School, Kimbolton Primary Academy, Priory Junior School, Roundhouse Primary Academy, Somersham Primary School, St John's CofE Primary School and Thorndown Primary School also took part.

Sports leaders in Year 8 and Year 9 at St Peter's School supported the event by taking on officiating and organisational roles.