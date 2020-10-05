Harry Pybus (right) scores for St Neots Hockey Club fourth team. Picture: HELEN ROWLAND

Both teams ended up losing but the results were received in opposite ways.

The ladies were left shell-shocked in Division One North of the East Hockey League after slipping to a 3-2 loss against Cambridge South.

They had dominated their visitors for an hour and led 1-0 before a sending-off completely threw the team.

Cambridge were quick to capitalise, scoring two quick goals before Saints were back to full strength and they bagged a third from a penalty flick.

Skipper Caz Osborne in action for St Neots Hockey Club's first team against Cambridge South. Picture: HELEN ROWLAND

Eleanor Pybus did pull one back and Saints spent the rest of the game in Cambridge’s D but without finding an equaliser.

The men meanwhile were beaten 8-1 away to Division Three North West leaders Long Sutton, five of the goals coming in the opening quarter but captain Ben Seaber remained upbeat.

He said: “We knew our first two games would be the toughest of the season, especially with a new and inexperienced squad, but spirits are high and we continue to build.”

Player shortages due to school fixtures and injuries were felt through the squads but especially in the men’s section where the third and fourth teams fell to defeats against their Ely counterparts.

Emma Cody in action for St Neots Hockey Club. Picture: HELEN ROWLAND

The seconds almost beat Leadenham though, ending with a 3-3 draw, the highlight being newcomer Alex Bird’s opening goal following a fantastic, zig-zag run into the D.

Back in the ladies’ section the seconds were missing their usual midfield, but a successful summer recruitment campaign allowed them to make a game of it at Newmarket.

The new formation took the first quarter to settle, allowing the hosts to score twice, but then Saints found their groove and scored before half-time.

The second half was a much tighter affair but with no further goals.

Katy Lloyd (right) with mum Ros after scoring a hat-trick for St Neots Hockey Club's fourths against Leighton Buzzard. Picture: HELEN ROWLAND

The thirds also lost to Newmarket but the fourths enjoyed a 1–0 win over Haverhill thanks to one of their new members, Claire Cooper finding the bottom corner.

And the fifths finished the club’s weekend on a high with a 7–1 win against Leighton Buzzard, th highlight being a hat-trick from youngster Katy Lloyd.