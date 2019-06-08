Bradley Dearnley starred at the recent National Championships in Derby - an event which featured more than 400 competitors from across the UK.

Dearnley completed a hat-trick of gold medals in the weapons, hyungs and sparring sections with his exploits also earning him the overall title of grand champion.

Dearnley is a member of the Huntingdon & St Ives Tang Soo Do club who were also represented with distinction by a host of other fighters.

Joshua Sydenham Reed completed a golden double in sparring and hyungs while there were also victories for Betony Bennett (weapons), Samantha Marsh (hyungs), David Marsh (sparring), Nathan George (hyungs), Antony George (sparring), Carlos Bell (hyungs) and Katie Alexander (sparring).

Silver medals were won by Zoe Halliday (hyungs), Greg King (hyungs), Samantha Marsh (sparring), Martha Bennett (weapons), Morgan Bennett (sparring), Danilo Talic (sparring), Andrey Wilkinson (sparring) and Katie Alexander (weapons).

Halliday (weapons), Moragan Rudd (weapons), Greg King (sparring), Jamie King (hyungs, sparring), Martha Bennett (hyungs), Justinas Bernotoas (weapons), Alexander (hyungs) and Sammi Burke (weapons) all collected bronze medals.

The club run weekly sessions at One Leisure venues in Huntingdon (Tuesdays, 7p m to 9pm) and St Ives (Thursdays, 7.30pm to 9pm, and Sundays, 11.30am to 1.30pm).

Further information is available from club chief Master Mujahid Khan on 07973 636740.