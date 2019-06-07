The first team recorded a four-wicket win over Whiting & Partners Division One basement dwellers Thriplow after chasing down 216 inside 47 overs courtesy of skipper Jonny Carpenter (48) and Joe Dawborn (43no).

It meant they stretched their 2019 winning streak to five games, but there was the slight disappointment of dropping points for the first time due to failing to bowl out their hosts, who finished on 215-9. As a result they surrendered top spot to Sawston & Babraham.

The Eaton Socon 2nds, meanwhile, are enjoying a fine start to life in the new Whiting & Partners Division Three.

They racked up a fourth consecutive victory when seeing off Newborough by 99 runs last Saturday, with Matt Rawling (64) and James King (4-17) delivering the key individual performances.

"I'm extremely pleased with how we've started this season," said Day, who received a late call-up to play for the first XI last Saturday.

"We have a four or five-year plan for the first team to win the title. I thought we'd be up in the top three again after last season, so to be second already is pleasing.

"It was disappointing to drop five points against Thriplow and that could be crucial if both us and Sawston keep winning. It's already looking like a two-horse race between us and them for the title.

"The second team are taking a leap into the unknown this season as they're in a brand new division and up against a lot of teams from the Cambridge area who they haven't played before.

"To be sitting top when we were expecting to be mid-table is superb and they showed their fighting spirit on Saturday after being 44-6 and still winning by 99 runs.

"Graeme Duff is doing a great job in his first year as captain."

The Eaton Socon title challenges continue this Saturday with clashes against Wisbech.

The first XI make the trip to Fenland while the 2nds welcome their Wisbech equivalents to Peppercorn Lane.

Looking ahead of the first-team clash, Day added: "Wisbech have had a good start to the season and they boast match-winners in their side.

"Gary Freear and James Williams are big players with the bat and I've heard they have a quick bowler in from Australia too.

"We'll certainly need to perform better than we did against Thriplow to win there."