The first team recorded a four-wicket win over Whiting & Partners Division One basement dwellers Thriplow after chasing down 216 inside 47 overs courtesy of skipper Jonny Carpenter (48) and Joe Dawborn (43no). It meant they stretched their 2019 winning streak to five games, but there was the slight disappointment of dropping points for the first time due to failing to bowl out their hosts, who finished on 215-9. As a result they surrendered top spot to Sawston & Babraham. The Eaton Socon 2nds, meanwhile, are enjoying a fine start to life in the new Whiting & Partners Division Three. They racked up a fourth consecutive victory when seeing off Newborough by 99 runs last Saturday, with Matt Rawling (64) and James King (4-17) delivering the key individual performances.