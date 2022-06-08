Dan Bullen 'so excited' after receiving England call-up for Commonwealth Games

Dan Bullen of St Neots has been selected for Team England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: ITTF

Dan Bullen from St Neots will fly the flag of England after being selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games para table tennis squad.

The 24-year-old has been awarded a wild card in the men’s class 3-5 event, which will take place at the NEC in Birmingham from August 3.

A member of the British Para Table Tennis’ pathway squad, he made his major championship debut at the European Championships in 2019 and won his first international tournament at the Costa Rica Para Open in 2021.

He said: "This was my target at the start of the year and I’ve worked really hard and gone to as many tournaments as possible to give myself the opportunity to be in with a chance but I really didn’t think it was possible.

"It is a dream come true. This will be my first major games and I’m really looking forward to the experience.

"My family have never seen me play in an international tournament except on live steam so for them to be able to watch me play and represent England will mean the world to me.

"I’m so excited and it will be amazing to be part of.”