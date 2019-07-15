St Ives Town CC v Saffron Walden CC, St Ives batsman Ricky Greiller, St Ives Town CC v Saffron Walden CC, St Ives batsman Ricky Greiller,

Jack Haycock's set stretched their advantage at the Whiting & Partners Division Two summit to by triumphing in a top-of-the-table showdown against closest challengers Cambridge St Giles.

Ricky Greiller starred with an unbeaten 62 as the locals reached 201 with overseas ace Bernie Ruaro contributing a valuable 38 after openers Haycock (32) and Ollie Stevens (23) had put on 60 for the first wicket.

And spinners Matt Milner and Matt Dack worked their magic with the ball when claiming four wickets apiece as St Ives & Warboys sent the visitors packing for 113 to emerge victorious by 88 runs.

Seamer Chris Whitfield made two early breakthroughs before Milner set to work with a fabulous 4-17 return from 10 overs which included the scalp of St Giles dangerman Aatish Kean Maharaj for 51.

Dack then made light work of the tail with 4-24 to complete a ninth consecutive victory which delighted skipper Haycock.

He said: "To win such a big game so comfortably without a big player in Nick Kumpukkal, who has scored so many runs and taken a lot of wickets for us lately, is extremely pleasing.

"I was a bit nervous after losing the toss as I would also have chosen to bowl, but myself and Ollie managed to see off the opening bowlers and that gave us a platform to get a decent score with Ricky finishing the innings very well.

"The spin twins then guided us to victory with some super catches also helping.

"It's great to have a good lead at the top, but we know we can't take our eye off the ball.

"We want to win the league in style and our target is always to win every game."

St Ives & Warboys now lead the way by 45 points from St Giles and Stamford Town, although the latter club have a game in hand.

St Ives & Warboys 2nds climbed out of the Division One North relegation zone in the Cambs Junior League last Saturday.

They triumphed by three wickets at Camden when passing a victory target of 134 with Ashley Morris unbeaten on 29. Sam Buck earlier bagged 3-25.