Geoff Watts in action for St Neots 3rds against Horncastle 2nds. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY Geoff Watts in action for St Neots 3rds against Horncastle 2nds. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Mark Witherow hit a hat-trick and made the other goal as the local side triumphed 4-3 at City of Peterborough 4ths in Division Three North-West.

But they were reliant on an incredible goal-line clearance from Brett Nunn in the closing stages to clinch three precious points in their survival battle.

Phil Round and Jamie Cluer laid on the opening two goals for Witherow before City halved their arrears.

Witherow then completed a first-half hat-trick, but Saints’ cushion was cut to a single goal again before half-time and then wiped out in the second half as City levelled.

Action from St Neots 3rds' 2-1 defeat to Horncastle 2nds in the East Men's League. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY Action from St Neots 3rds' 2-1 defeat to Horncastle 2nds in the East Men's League. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Adam Horlock restored their advantage when deflecting in a Witherow shot from a short corner and Nunn’s last-ditch effort at the other end then ensured it remained intact.

St Neots 2nds’ promotion hopes in Division Five North-West are fading fast. A 6-0 drubbing by Cambridge City 6ths left them seven points adrift of the top two.

The 3rds are seven points from safety at the same level after being beaten 2-1 by Horncastle 2nds. Bradley Forsdick – a first-team player who stepped in after an early injury - claimed the locals’ goal.

Owen Edwards hit a hat-trick to lead the 4ths to local derby success. Fin Hay also found the net in a 4-0 victory against St Ives 5ths in Division Six North-West.

St Neots Ladies 3rds’ bid for a third successive Five Counties Women’s League promotion is faltering.

They dropped to sixth spot in Division Three after being beaten 3-2 by Bishop’s Stortford 4ths last Saturday.

Niamh Gaynor put the Saints side ahead early on and then pulled them level early in the second half, but they were beaten by a third goal from the visitors.

The 4ths were stung by two late goals when going down 3-1 against Bury St Edmunds 3rds in the East Women’s League.

They had earlier levelled in the Division Five North-West (South) clash thanks to a fine Jay Dickinson strike in the first half.

The 1sts (at Norwich Dragons in the East Women’s League) and the 2nds (at Saffron Walden 3rds in the Five Counties Women’s League) had their matches postponed.