Cricket's competitive return greeted by sunshine, history and superb entertainment

Published: 4:30 PM April 26, 2021

Adam Watling in action for Eaton Socon Cricket Club during their second-team game with Waresley. - Credit: ESCC

The start of the new Cambs & Hunts Premier Cricket League season brought plenty of thrilling contests with happiness and despair in equal measures as well as a spot of history.

Eaton Socon displayed a statement of intent for the upcoming year, beating Wisbech Town by 120 runs on the road.

They lost the toss but quickly put their stamp on things, openers Matt Rawling (40) and Jonathan Carpenter helping them cruise to 50 without loss

David Humphrey anchored the innings with 34 before 79 in 75 balls from Jamie Vale took them to 256-7 in their 50 overs .

And in reply Wisbech never got close to batting out their allotted overs, all out for 136 in the 42nd over.

That in itself was a decent total as Eaton Socon had them at 29-4 with two wickets each for Ethan Rice and Joe Dawborn.

Roan Harhoff and Adam Newman also helped themselves to two wickets but it was Rice who topped the charts with 3-23.

They now host rivals St Ives & Warboys on Saturday, who come into the game off the back of a narrow two run loss at home to Foxton.

After losing the toss they bowled the visitors out for 161 in the 41st over.

Matthew Milner and Kevin Gilder led the charge with 4-35 and 4-21 respectively but after a steady if unspectacular opening, the first three batsmen all getting into the 20s before losing their wickets, the match started to go away from them.

A stubborn 27 from Tom Beale kept them involved in the chase but he was out to the second ball of the final over to leaves them short.

Eaton Socon Cricket Club's second team during their game with Waresley. - Credit: ESCC

There was a narrow defeat too for Eaton Socon's second team in a friendly at Waresley.

Six runs was the winning margin there although for the visitors' second team there were promising performances from the bowling of youngster Luke Ashwell and Adam Watling.

They took 2-18 and 3-43 as Waresley were all out for 231, Laurence Fredrick hitting 92 and Simon Donald 82 in a hard-hitting stand of 140.

Matt Taylor of Eaton Socon Cricket Club during their second-team game with Waresley. - Credit: ESCC

And in reply knocks of 61 from Matt Taylor and 58 for Stu McCrum got them close, only to be all out on 225 in 43 overs.

Peter Colebrook finished on 4-42 while there was 3-55 from Richie Ellingham and 2-46 for Frederick (2-46).

Wicket-keeper Donald was involved in the final wicket too with a direct hit run-out.

Waresley's second team also won in their first Hunts County Cricket League Division Two game, beating Huntingdon & District's seconds by five wickets.

Superb bowling, led by 3-14 from Robert Lowin and Nigel Buckingham-Jones's 3-18. dismissed the hosts for 108, and guided by 45 not out from Jim Keys, Waresley took the win with 17 overs to spare.

Waresley's Sunday team included four father and son pairings - Dan and Corey Fox, Andy and William Paul, Nick and Ben Irish and Paul and Josh Upton. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

There was no joy for the Sunday side as they lost by three wickets to Henlow Blues, however, it was still a historic day for the club with four sets of fathers and sons playing in the same team.

Dan and Corey Fox, Andy and William Paul, Nick and Ben Irish and Paul and Josh Upton made up eight of the team with Ben Irish (51) top-scoring in their 181-7 .

In reply Corey Fox took 2-9, Andy Parry 2-16 and Josh Upton 2-39.