Waresley ease relegation fears as club enjoys three wins from three

Waresley got three important wins on a good weekend for the cricket club. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Waresley Cricket Club enjoyed a fabulous weekend with three wins from three.

The firsts edged closer to safety in Division Two of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with a 117-run success at Foxton Granta.

Batting first their innings was held together by a captain’s knock from Dom Farr who hit 81 in 109 balls as they reached 200 all out but the bowlers simply blew Foxton away.

None more so than Rob Lowin who took 6-28 as Foxton crumbled to 23-6 before limping to 83.

The seconds too did their hopes of avoiding relegation no harm with a three-wicket win at home to Blunham.

The away side got to 194-8 in their 40 overs with Jim Keys taking 4-39 and Rod Kerr 2-55,

Waresley set about their chase in a hurry, Steve Slater adding 45, but they needed an unbroken stand of 42 from James Petzer (36*) and Charlie Walker-Smith (22*) to recover from 129-6 and grab victory.

Keys then added 104 not out as the Sunday side won by 61 runs at Bedford.

They reached 228-6 and 4-22 from David Naylor helped bowl the hosts out for 167.

St Ives & Warboys kept in sight of the top four sides with a five-run victory at home to Sawston & Babraham.

Joseph Purse got 65 and Billy McCarthy 56 as they reached 221 and 4-52 from Matt Milner left the visitors all out on 216 with two balls to spare.

Eaton Socon lost by just four runs at Old Leysians in Division One as their championship hopes took a hit.

The hosts scored 242, bowled out two balls short of their allotted 50 overs, with Jon Carpenter leading the bowling figures on 4-50.

The skipper then hit 87 and there was 68 for Keyan Gace as they started well but by the time they started the last over they needed 12 to win.

They got three of them with two byes and a wide but two dots meant nine were needed off the last two balls.

A four came off the penultimate delivery but the final ball saw David Humphrey clean bowled and ESCC down to third.

Ramsey are fifth after beating league leaders Wisbech Town by 38 runs.

Ben Saunders hit 79 while Jordan Cafferkey took 5-25 as the pick of the bowlers.

In Division Three there was a six-wicket win for Huntingdon & District against Wisbech Town seconds, Graham Hudson taking 4-42 and Praveen Ramachandraswamy hitting 78 in 67 deliveries, but Godmanchester Town are off the top after being replaced by opponents Biggleswade.

Goddy lost by 50 runs with 3-38 from James Sykes and 53 for Warrick Rhode their best performers with ball and bat.

Little Paxton's hopes of finishing in the top two of Hunts County League Division Four were dealt a blow by a three-wicket defeat at Barnack.

They made 184 batting first, 77 for Adam Long the top score, but Barnack got home inside 26 overs.

Joe Jackson took 3-41 and Tony Beavis 3-43 were the main wicket takers for Paxton.