Catch of the day and improvements but Waresley suffer defeats

Published: 7:45 AM June 15, 2021

Jim Keys takes a brilliant catch off the bowling of Corey Fox for Waresley at Flitwick. - Credit: FLITWICK CC

A stunning catch and a much-improved team performance wasn't enough for Waresley to get victory in either of their two games.

It was Jim Keys who produced the safe pair of hands in the Sunday side's loss at Flitwick, removing Raja Shamesh Mehmood off the bowling of Corey Fox.

Keys had top scored with a 45-ball 32 as Waresley had made 124 batting first but that was never going to be enough as the home side got home with eight wickets in hand, James Petzer getting the first wicket.

Saturday's in their Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division Two game at Castor & Ailsworth, the game eventually won by the hosts with 27 balls remaining.

Most batsmen made a contribution as they got to 176, Laurence Frederick the main protagonist with 48 from 46 balls while there was a patient 21 from Ben Irish in his first league outing for the firsts this year.

The seconds meanwhile suffered a heavy 214-run defeat against Blunham who racked up 279-3 in their 45 overs, the 19th highest score ever against a Waresley team.

Andy Parry took 2-58 while Rod Kerr had an early wicket thanks to a smart piece of stumping from Nick Irish.

And as expected, Waresley never really challenged this total with debutant Richard Jerman the only one who shone with the bat, hitting four boundaries in his patient 25.

There was an improved performance too in Division One although in this instance it brought a first win of the season for St Ives & Warboys.

Jack Raganathan took 3-27 and there were two wickets each for Jack North and Matthew Wells as Ives bowled visitors Stamford Town out for 117.

The chase needed 39 overs before the home side could celebrate the win, getting home with five wickets in hand.

Ollie Stevens scored the majority of the winning runs, finishing on 50 after facing 90 deliveries.

The result doesn't move St Ives & Warboys off the table but they have closed the gap on the sides above them.

There is no change in position either for Eaton Socon who claimed a six-wicket win at home to March Town to stay top of the tree.

The visitors batted first and were all out for 175, Joe Watling taking 3-23 while Joe Dawborn, Jon Carpenter and Jamie Vale claimed two wickets each.

Matt Rawling's 76 provided the backbone of the Eaton Socon reply, with 29 not out from Vale and 23 for Carpenter seeing them home inside 46 overs.