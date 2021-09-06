Waresley Cricket Club remember Philip Gillett with memorial celebration match

Published: 4:09 PM September 6, 2021

The two teams in the Philip Gillet memorial match at Waresley Cricket Club listen to a speech from John Gillett. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

Hundreds gathered at Waresley Park Cricket ground to remember and celebrate the life of Philip Gillett who died playing against Cambridge last year.

To mark his life, a game was held between Waresley and the Cambs & Hunts Over 60s with plenty of familiar names and faces taking part.

Waresley were skippered by Kevin Cole and included the likes of Jez Ashcroft, Stephen Slater, Nik Adams and Steve Warman in addition to a number of the current squad.

The Over 60s batted first though and after a good start, John Wells (30) and Nigel Gadsby (51) putting on 90 for the first wicket, they collapsed in dramatic fashion and ended on 110.

Slater (3-17) and Laurence Frederick (3-7) led the way although were well supported by Will Paul (2-1) and Rod Kerr.

The midway point saw John Gillett address the teams with a moving and witty speech recalling incidents from Philip's life and then a portable defibrillator was presented by John and Richard Ewing to Ali Anthony and Bob Milne which will travel around to every O60's game.

The pursuit survived a shaky start, Waresley down at 59-5 at one point, but a measured 29 from Paul and 18 from Adams paved the way for Frederick to hit an unbeaten 41 as he and Steve Warman took them to a four-wicket win.

The two teams gather at the end of the Philip Gillet memorial match at Waresley Cricket Club. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

Waresley still had a couple of games to play before the season finally finishes.

Their 2nds fell to a narrow 18-run defeat at home to Addida.

The visitors managed to get to 228-7 with James Petzer (2-64) and Will Paul (2-30) the top bowlers.

The response start very quickly with Jamie Fensome (28) and Will Paul (37) adding 67.

But from there they collapsed to 105-7 and despite a second-team record eighth-wicket stand between Nigel Buckingham-Jones (52) and young Fraser Fox (24), who scored 94, they just fell short.

Teenagers Nina Jerman and Alex Mear saw Waresley's Sunday side to a six-wicket win over Little Paxton. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

The Sunday side beat Little Paxton by six wickets, Ben Irish taking 3-29 before hitting 24 with Jim Keys also adding 49.

Eaton Socon lost by five wickets to Histon in the grand final of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

They scored 162 batting first with Jon Carpenter hitting 72 and a couple of early wickets had them dreaming before Histon got home.

Ethan Rice took 3-21 while there was 2-33 for Adam Newman.