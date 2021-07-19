Waresley ease relegation fears with vital victory at Kimbolton

Published: 2:02 PM July 19, 2021

Waresley picked up a valuable win in their battle against relegation against Kimbolton. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

Waresley have given their hopes of beating the drop in Division Two Hunts & Cambs Premier League a real shot in the arm after a vital win at Kimbolton.

The eight-wicket success, coupled with Ufford Park's loss at Old Leysians, means they are now up one place and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Rob Lowin continued his purple patch with 5-11 and means in his last two games he has claimed 10-27.

Jamie Baker bowled an economical spell taking 1-22 in his 10 overs while Ashwin Reddy claimed 2-30 and Nigel Buckingham-Jones 2-43.

And after losing two wickets with the score on 23, Jamie Baker (26*) and Joe Barrett (62*) put on 110 for the third wicket, crossing the finishing line in the 32nd over.

Barrett's knock included 11 fours and a six.

League leaders Blunham visit Waresley Park on Saturday while Ufford Park have a home game with third-placed Saffron Walden.

The second team also climbed out of the bottom two but could not match the result, however, falling to defeat at home to Peterborough despite a spirited display in the field.

The visitors posted 174-8 as Rod Kerr and Andy Parry bagged two wickets each with 2-24 and 2-33.

Corey Fox, Jim Keys and Ben Barrett managed one wicket while Will Paul and Morgan Perkins were especially good in the field, the former getting a direct hit run out.

Waresley responded by scoring quickly but losing too many wickets at the same time.

Parry top scored with 28 and Keys made 20 while there were solid contributions from Perkins and Ben Irish but the target became increasingly unassailable as the wickets tumbled.

Some lusty blows from Dan Fox raised hopes briefly but the innings ended on 95, 79 runs short.

Eaton Socon suffered only their second loss of the season with an eight-wicket defeat at home to Wisbech Town in Division One but the seconds won and the day itself proved a memorable one for the two captains.

First team skipper Jon Carpenter hit 112 not out as Eaton Socon got to 235-5 in 50 overs, David Humphrey adding 39 in an unbeaten stand of 73 at the end of the innings.

Wisbech's opening pair put on 193 as they chased the total down in 43 overs, however, Eaton stay top after nearest rivals Histon also lost.

Second team leader Dan Wood also scored a century, 118 in fact, and with Matt Taylor's 53 not out, they beat their Wisbech counterparts by five wickets to record a fourth win in five in Division Three.

Back in Division One, St Ives & Warboys played two games, losing by five wickets to Foxton on Saturday and by 50 runs against Cambridge on Sunday.

The Foxton one was a tough one to take as they came within four balls of victory, the winning runs scored on the second ball of the last over.

Chris Milner (148) and Ollie Stevens (107*) starred with the bat, putting on 237 for the second wicket as they made 290-2.

In reply Nick Kumpukkal claimed 2-46 but Tade Carmichael (149*) and Harry Hopwood (63*) gave Foxton the win as they recovered from 104-5.