St Ives & Warboys increase pressure on Waresley with another defeat

Waresley are still looking for the first league win of the season.

Waresley were left disappointed with their efforts after suffering an eight-wicket loss at St Ives & Warboys.

The result leaves them rock bottom of Division Two in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with their hosts in fourth.

Waresley were put into bat and although Ben Irish (19) and Pat Parsons (16) gave them a solid, if unspectacular start, only Laurence Frederick, Dom Ascroft-Walker and acting skipper Sam Johnson joined the openers in reaching double figures.

They were all out for 100 in the 40th over with Matthew Milner (3-16), Billy McCarthy (2-4) and Naveed Ahmed (2-23) doing the damage for St Ives.

The home side set about the target with great gusto and soon knocked off the runs with Jack Haycock undefeated on 47 while Richard Greiller made 34.

Ascroft-Walker got the two wickets for 16 while Nigel Buckingham Jones bowled eight overs for 34 runs.

Waresley will host a special four-village tournament on Friday as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Abbotsley as well as Little and Great Gransden will come together with squads made up of regular players as well as some lapsed ones and both women, juniors and first-timers.

There will be a cash BBQ and the bar will be open although people are welcome to bring their own camping chairs, blankets, picnics and refreshments.

It all starts at 12pm and with games expected to go on until 7pm.

Eaton Socon are up to third in Division One after a 23-run win away to Newmarket.

Openers Matt Rawling (37) and Jon Carpenter (35) put on 66 for the first wicket while Tom Banks (43) and Conrath Meiring (30) kept the scoreboard ticking over in the middle of the innings.

They reached 228-9 in their 50 overs and after a stern fight from the host, gathered the victory in the 48th over.

Seven bowlers were used in total with Carpenter leading them on 4-27 while Joe Dawborn, Michael Speed and Keyan Grace shared the remaining wickets equally between them.

A century from Ben Saunders and 50 for Jordan Cafferkey helped Ramsey to a 153-run win over March Town, Saunders hitting 15 fours and four maximums on his way to 131, while in Division Three, Huntingdon & District beat Orton Park by 91 runs.

Graham Hudson (66) and Kaif Iqbal (4-26) were their stars with bat and ball.