Slow start leaves Waresley in a pickle against Foxton

Waresley remain rooted to the bottom of Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division Two after a five-wicket defeat to Foxton Granta.

There were some solid performances with the bat for the home side but only after recovering from a disastrous 33-5

Skipper Dom Farr led the fightback with Ben Evans, the pair putting on 111 for the sixth wicket before Evans was out for 53.

Ben Evans batting for Waresley. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

Farr lasted a little bit longer to reach 59 and there was an impressive debut too for Australian Patrick Parsons with a defiant 15 crafted over 42 balls.

The finishing total of 189 was a lot better than first feared but a rapid start from Foxton ended all hopes of a victory.

Opener Liam Lombard ended up hitting 90 before being caught off the bowling of another debutant, James Petzer, but they cruised home with more than 16 overs to spare.

Ben Irish batting for Waresley. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

The Sunday side got back to winning ways in spectacular style with 25-run win at Offley & Stopsley.

Skipper Ben Irish continued his dominant form this season with a career best 126 off 80 balls with 20 fours and two sixes.

He then took 2-12 while there was 5-24 from Jim Keys, who had earlier scored 52 not out.

St Ives & Warboys also won in Division One, beating Sawston & Babraham by seven wickets.

Matthew Milner got 3-7 in 5.1 overs and Navid Ahmed managed 3-7 as the hosts were all out for 83.

Eaton Socon's slow start to the Premier Division season looks to be behind them as they recorded a third successive win, this one by 56 runs at home to Old Leysians.

Batting first they made 271-8 in their 50 overs with 85 from Matt Rawling and 49 for Keyan Gace leading the way.

The reply though was all about Jon Carpenter as he finished with 6-52.

In Division Three, Huntingdon & District won by 154 runs at Wisbech Town.

Praveen Ramachandraswamy bagged 61 Graham Hudson 53 before the latter ripped through the hosts, leaving them all out for 100 and him on 5-21.

Little Paxton won in Division Four of the Hunts County Cricket League, beating Ickwell by five wickets with 68 from Thomas Newton and 60 for Joe Jackson.