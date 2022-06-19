First major rainfall of the season causes chaos for some cricket clubs

Eaton Socon were just one cricket team to have their match abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain. - Credit: ROBERT ASHWELL

Rain hit the Cambs & Hunts Premier League for the first time this season - bringing chaos for some cricket clubs.

Eaton Socon's top of Division One clash at home to leaders Wisbech Town was abandoned without a ball being bowled, both teams taking seven points each.

Third-placed Foxton Granta took advantage with a victory but there were defeats for the next two in standings, Cambridge St Giles and Old Leysians.

The latter lost by two wickets at Ramsey who climb above them and into fifth.

David Carlaw took 3-15 and there was 3-16 from Elliot Durrant who also top-scored with the bat, hitting 42.

St Ives & Warboys and Waresley's games with Southill Park and Ufford Park in Division Two were also abandoned but Kimbolton picked up a second win of the year, winning by 23 runs against Sawston & Babraham thanks to 4-30 from Heinrich Dippenaar.

Only two matches started and made it to a conclusion in Division Three, and they brought wins for Godmanchester Town and Eaton Socon seconds.

Godmanchester are now third, five points behind Huntingdon & District whose game with Burwell & Exning was one of those abandoned, thanks to a 29-run success against AK XI.

They made 209-8 in a side containing four teenagers, Paul Swannell top-scoring with 40 with valuable contributions of 36 from Ben Lemmon and 27 for Warrick Rhode, before 3-32 from Elliott Baldwin and 3-40 from William Blatch ended the home side's innings on 180.

ESCC meanwhile beat their Wisbech counterparts by 44 runs.

Luke Ashwell (61*) and Stuart McCrum (51*) led the second string to 193-4 in their 40 overs and then 5-31 from Joe Donnelly, with the help of 3-43 from Adam Newman, bowled Wisbech out for 149 inside 32 overs.

They are now fifth in the table.

In Division One of the Huntingdonshire County Cricket League, Upwood are now second, and just 13 points behind leaders Buckden, after a 127-run win over Blunham.

Daniel Malem (59) and Damien Whales (71) put on 86 for the third wicket and there was also 52 not out from Craig Leigh in their 258-5, crafted in just 29 overs.

In reply, Whales and Zac Stevens each took three wickets as the away side were all out for 131.