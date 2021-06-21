News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Eaton Socon survive crazy day of cricket to extend lead at the top

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:15 PM June 21, 2021   
Jon Carpenter of Eaton Socon Cricket Club

Thumbs up from skipper Jon Carpenter as Eaton Socon extended their lead at the top of Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One. - Credit: EATON SOCON CC

Eaton Socon took full advantage of a crazy day in Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

The Peppercorns Lane-based cricket club were in dire straits at Stamford after winning the toss and electing to bat.

They slumped to 26-7 and only 64 not out from captain Jon Carpenter and a stubborn show from the tail got them up to 136-9 in their 50 overs.

Roan Haarhoff also added 32.

But Stamford struggled just as much with the bat and ESCC, with Joe Dawborn (3-17) and Adam Newman (3-16) their chief tormentors, bowled them out for 72 to win by 64 runs.

Their lead over Histon is now 29 points after their defeat at third-placed Foxton.

Ramsey meanwhile are up to fourth after beating St Ives & Warboys by 24 runs.

The hosts made 165 batting first, 43 from Keddy Lesporis their top score while Kevin Gilder took 3-26 for St Ives.

Jack Ranganathan (37), Ricky Greiller (25) and Michael Speed (20) led a comeback in the middle order after the first two wickets fell for just one run.

But once Ranganathan was seventh man out with St Ives on 116, the game swung back to Ramsey and they got the final wicket in the 44th over.

Back at Eaton Socon, the seconds made it a double-winning weekend with victory over Orton Park in Division Three.  

They made 214-5 in 45 overs, captain Mungo Ryan and overseas star Daniel Willings adding 72 and 63, before 15-year-old Jacob Watling took a stunning 6-16 to ease them to a 42-run success.

There was cup success too as the club made it to two finals.

Dawborn hit 46 as they reached the final game of the East Beds Shield, beating Elstow by 10 runs while the U15s enjoyed an 80-run win over Nassington thanks to half-centuries from Noah Smith and Luke Ashwell as well as 6-17 for Rhys Hicks.

Waresley meanwhile had a tough day in Division Two as they lost by 117 runs at home to Old Leysians.

The visitors made 217-8, Nigel Buckingham-Jones claiming 2-30 for Waresley, but the home side suffered in reply, Sam Johnson their top scorer on 35.

