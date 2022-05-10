Eaton Socon claim first win of new season in convincing fashion

Eaton Socon picked up their first win of the 2022 Cambs & Hunts Premier League Premier Division season. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon are off and running in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Premier Division after a home win over March Town.

An opening day loss against Cambridge St Giles was soon forgotten as they cruised to an 89-run success with more than 11 overs to go.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Eaton Socon were given the perfect start as Matt Rawling and Jonathon Carpenter shared 125 runs for the first wicket.

Rawling went first after 63 from 97 balls while Carpenter managed 46 from 99, but they backed up with the next five batsmen also reaching double figures, Tom Banks on 37 and Joe Dawborn with 32 not out the best of them.

It helped them to 240-7 in their 50 overs with only Aron Visser's 3-30 really hurting the home side.

The reply was over in the 38th over with March all out for 151.

They were never in the hunt as Roan Haarhoff (4-39) put them to the sword, backed up by 2-32 from Adam Newman.

The second team made it two wins from two as they beat Bharat Sports by 112 runs in Division Three.

A maiden century from Mungo Ryan (107) and 60 from skipper Stu McCrum, the pair adding more than 150 for the fifth wicket.

It left Bharat chasing 255 and they fell well short with 142, thanks mostly to the ESCC youngsters.

Leg-spinner JJ Hewitt took 3-29 while seamers Jacob Watling and James Mitchell got two wickets each.

Huntingdon & District meanwhile won by 88 runs against AK XI, Praveen Ramachandraswawy and Yasir Shafiq each getting 38 as they made 194-7 batting first.

Graham Hudson, Adrian Rose, Kaif Iqbal and Varun Jain then took two wickets each to bowl AK out for 106.

Both Waresley's Saturday teams fell short of the mark although the Sunday side kept their winning run going.

In Division Two, the first team fell to a 17-run loss at Kimbolton.

Nigel Buckingham-Jones took two wickets as the hosts made 215-7 in their 50 overs and despite a fine 58 from 134 deliveries for Jamie Baker and a dashing 49 from Ben Evans, they closed on 198-7.

The seconds lost by 36 runs at home to Southill Park in Division Three of the Hunts County League.

The visitors made 196-9 batting first, Steve Slater and Jim Keys each taking three wickets while there was two for Corey Fox.

Mark Petzer (22), debutant Will Walker (29), Keys (37) and Slater (21) all scored well but once Keys was run out, the innings ran out of steam and Waresley finished on 160-7.

Dan Fox bowling for Waresley against Langford. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

The Sunday side though had a 24-run success over Langford.

Ben Irish (57) and Keys (33) got them off to a solid start with Fraser Fox (23*) & Simon Lait (22*) pushing the final score up to 183-8 with a crucial ninth wicket partnership of 40.

In reply Fox and Irish both managed to get two wickets, taking the total out of reach of the visitors.