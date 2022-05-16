Eaton Socon pushing back up the table with victory over Ramsey

Eaton Socon's second team were beaten by Biggleswade in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon continue to build momentum in Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with victory over Ramsey.

The two-wicket victory moves followed their first win of the campaign last week and moves them into fifth.

Ramsey had won the toss and opted to bat first but ran into a superb Conrath Meiring who claimed 5-27 as ESCC restricted the hosts to 167-9.

And despite a wobble late on in their reply, as they went from 90-2 to 119-7, they closed the win out with two overs remaining, thanks to 21 from Ethan Rice and an unbeaten 35 from Keyan Gace.

Matt Rawling also hit 35 while Joe Dawborn hit 29.

The second team meanwhile lost by six wickets to Biggleswade in Division Three.

Karthik Jagadish top-scored with 28 not out as they reached 124 and the visitors got home in the 27th over despite two wickets each for Stuart McCrum and JJ Hewitt.

Huntingdon & District are third after a 100-run win over Cambourne. Praveen Ramachandraswamy hit 61 but it was the combination of Graham Hudson (77*) and Sheraz Ali (49*) who made an unbeaten 134 for the fourth wicket, half of ESCC's final total 268-3.

Hudson, Kaif Iqbal and Kamran Yousaf then took two wickets each to bowl Cambourne out after 45 overs.

Godmanchester meanwhile are fourth after a 26-run success over Wisbech Town.

Goddy made 145 batting first with James Sykes hitting 58, and he returned to take 3-22, ably assisted by Paul Swannell with 3-18, to bowl Wisbech out for 119 in the 34th over.

Waresley are now bottom of Division Two after a four-wicket loss to Castor & Ailsworth.

That was despite 90 from Ben Irish in their 175-6 and three wickets for Robert Lowin.

St Ives Town & Warboys also lost, going down by five wickets to Foxton Granta.

Joseph Purse (55) and Matthew Milner (33) followed up 44 from Billy McCarthy as they got to 215-9 in their 50 overs but Foxton were able to sneak home with nine balls remaining.

Kevin Gilder and Navid Ahmed each took two wickets each.

In the Hunts County Cricket League, Upwood won by four wickets in Division One against Adidda, Raghavendran Suryanarayanan getting 59 and Chaitanya Dave 52, but Little Paxton lost by four wickets away to Buckden in Division Four.