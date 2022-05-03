High hopes for the season at Eaton Socon but opening day ends in disappointment

Eaton Socon were beaten on day one of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League season. - Credit: EATON SOCON CRICKET

Eaton Socon's hopes of elevation to the East Anglian Premier Championship League took a knock on the opening day of the season with a home defeat.

The Peppercorns Lane-based club have been promised acceptance to the top division in the region for next season, but only if they finish in the top four positions in Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

The club had enjoyed a good winter, sealing a long-term deal for their home ground and snapping up South African pair Conrath Meiring and Keyan Grace alongside St Ives' Michael Speed.

However, they were beaten in their first 50-over game of the new season by Cambridge St Giles, who claimed a 13-run success.

The visitors had batted first and made 195-9, Adam Newman taking 3-31 while Joe Dawborn managed 2-31 and Roan Haarhoff 2-29.

But they struggled in reply, falling to 63-7 as their top order disappeared far too quickly, Grace managing 23 on debut,

Ethan Rice and David Humphrey did though make a game of it with the former making his maiden 50 for the club before being trapped leg before.

Humphrey was unbeaten on 41 at the end but they finished on 182-9.

The second team had a better time of it though, beating Burwell & Exning by 34 runs.

Dan Wood and 16-year-old Luke Ashwell put on 80 for the second wicket with Wood top scoring with 67 and Ashwell getting 42 as Eaton posted 235-7 in their 45 overs.

Another 16-year-old, Jacob Watling, then took 2-27 while Scott Stevenson got 3-46 as Eaton Socon claimed 25 points in Division Three.

Nick Adams, Jim Keys and Nigel Gadsby of Waresley Cricket Club. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

Waresley also suffered a loss in their first Division Two game of the year, going down by 76 runs at home to Sawston & Babraham.

The visitors total of 159-8 was mainly due to skipper Nick Griggs' fine 56 but Nigel Buckingham-Jones, Rob Lowin and Dom Ascroft-Walker all did their best to slow things down with two wickets each.

The Waresley response got off to an awful start as they were reduced to 18-6 and although Ben Evans (37) and Lowin (21) shared an encouraging stand of 42, all hope was soon snuffed out and the innings closed on 83.

The seconds though enjoyed a much better day as they recorded a resounding 137-run victory at their Huntingdon counterparts.

Andy Parry (75) and Luke Lowten (45) gave them the perfect start with 133 for the first wicket and they went on to post 236-7 off their 40 overs.

The target was always going to be challenging one and with Rod Kerr taking 3-23 and Corey Fox bagging 3-27, Waresley had the home side all out on 100.

The Sunday side added to the happiness with an incredible fightback to win by 23 runs at Ickwell.

Skipper Ben Irish top scored with 67 as they made 183 but the hosts pursuit looked on course as they raced to 139-2 with more than 20 overs remaining.

But the reduced pace of Nigel Gadsby (2-7) and Irish (5-13) suddenly swung the game the way of Waresley and they bowled Ickwell out for 160 with nearly eight overs left.