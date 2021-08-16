Eaton Socon claim top spot in Cambs & Hunts Premier League with a game to go

Published: 2:35 PM August 16, 2021

Jon Carpenter bowling for Eaton Socon during their win over Cambridge. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon confirmed their position on top of Division One in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with a win over Cambridge.

The 88-run success means they are now clear of Histon after their shock defeat against St Ives & Warboys.

Jon Carpenter thumped 160 not out in 152 deliveries, hitting 22 fours and a six, while Mungo Ryan managed 65 as Socon got to 297-3.

Jamie Vale bowling for Eaton Socon during their win over Cambridge. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Carpenter returned in the reply to take 3-38 as Cambridge finished their allotted overs with eight wickets down and well-short of the target.

Matthew Wells took six wickets for the loss of 23 runs in St Ives' famous one-wicket win.

They bowled Histon out for 114 and then Tom McCarthy (24) and Michael Speed (28) produced stubborn innings to get them home with slightly more than two overs to spare.

Waresley Cricket Club will celebrate the life of Phil Gillett on bank holiday Monday. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

Waresley meanwhile are preparing for a celebration of the life of Phil Gillett who died last September at the age of 60 while playing a game.

The memorial game between a Waresley squad and the Cambs & Hunts over 60s will be held at their Waresley Park home on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30 at 12 noon.

The pavilion bar will be open all day and a barbecue available throughout.

All those who remember Phil are in invited to join his friends and relatives on the day to share memories and celebrate an incredible life.

For more details, email waresleycc@hotmail.co.uk

Waresley's first-team meanwhile had a bad day at the office as they lost by 10 wickets at home to Old Leysians in Division Two.

They were all out for just 51, Charlie Sorensen and Will Paul the only men to make double figures, with the visitors getting to their target in seven overs.

Steve Slater takes strike in his first league game for over a decade for Waresley. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

The seconds lost by 137 runs to Falcon despite 67 from Kamran Khan, 48 for Tanveer Mahmood and 5-27 from Stephen Slater in his first game for over a decade.

The Sunday side lost to Southill Park although there was some stand-out performances in the field from Alex Mear, Luke Lowten and Nina Jerman, the latter making her senior debut as only the second female to play at the level for Waresley.