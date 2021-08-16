News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Eaton Socon claim top spot in Cambs & Hunts Premier League with a game to go

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:35 PM August 16, 2021   
Jon Carpenter bowling for Eaton Socon during their win over Cambridge

Jon Carpenter bowling for Eaton Socon during their win over Cambridge. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon confirmed their position on top of Division One in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with a win over Cambridge.

The 88-run success means they are now clear of Histon after their shock defeat against St Ives & Warboys.

Jon Carpenter thumped 160 not out in 152 deliveries, hitting 22 fours and a six, while Mungo Ryan managed 65 as Socon got to 297-3.

Jamie Vale bowling for Eaton Socon during their win over Cambridge

Jamie Vale bowling for Eaton Socon during their win over Cambridge. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Carpenter returned in the reply to take 3-38 as Cambridge finished their allotted overs with eight wickets down and well-short of the target.

Matthew Wells took six wickets for the loss of 23 runs in St Ives' famous one-wicket win.

They bowled Histon out for 114 and then Tom McCarthy (24) and Michael Speed (28) produced stubborn innings to get them home with slightly more than two overs to spare.

Waresley Cricket Club will celebrate the life of Phil Gillett on bank holiday Monday

Waresley Cricket Club will celebrate the life of Phil Gillett on bank holiday Monday. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

Waresley meanwhile are preparing for a celebration of the life of Phil Gillett who died last September at the age of 60 while playing a game.

Most Read

  1. 1 One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest  
  2. 2 Plans for local pub to become family home
  3. 3 Sergeant accused of ‘racially aggravated assault’ on Polish man  
  1. 4 14-year-old boy struck in attempted robbery in Huntingdon
  2. 5 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
  3. 6 Need for isolation ends for people who are double jabbed
  4. 7 Concerns over plans for medical waste incinerator in Hunts village
  5. 8 ‘Split moment of evilness’ robbed me of my devoted son
  6. 9 Driver who killed teenage cousin in crash avoids jail  
  7. 10 Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish

The memorial game between a Waresley squad and the Cambs & Hunts over 60s will be held at their Waresley Park home on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30 at 12 noon.

The pavilion bar will be open all day and a barbecue available throughout.

All those who remember Phil are in invited to join his friends and relatives on the day to share memories and celebrate an incredible life.

For more details, email waresleycc@hotmail.co.uk

Waresley's first-team meanwhile had a bad day at the office as they lost by 10 wickets at home to Old Leysians in Division Two.

They were all out for just 51, Charlie Sorensen and Will Paul the only men to make double figures, with the visitors getting to their target in seven overs.

Steve Slater takes strike in his first league game for over a decade for Waresley

Steve Slater takes strike in his first league game for over a decade for Waresley. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

The seconds lost by 137 runs to Falcon despite 67 from Kamran Khan, 48 for Tanveer Mahmood and 5-27 from Stephen Slater in his first game for over a decade.

The Sunday side lost to Southill Park although there was some stand-out performances in the field from Alex Mear, Luke Lowten and Nina Jerman, the latter making her senior debut as only the second female to play at the level for Waresley. 

Cricket
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend MBR Acres Protest camp en-masse as protesters report two van loads of puppies leave th

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit are on scene

Delays expected and drivers warned to avoid area after HGV overturns

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Jon Cooper, 30, from Huntingdon

Huntingdon man jailed after weekend of threats and violence

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Dr Anitha Mathew's legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital  

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Doctor’s legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon