Eaton Socon up to second after victory over Ramsey

Eaton Socon enjoyed a good victory over Ramsey in Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

Eaton Socon took another important win in the hunt for the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One title at home to Ramsey.

The visitors made 184 which was chased down with three wickets to spare in the 46th over.

Opener Michael Cafferkey top-scored with 59 for Ramsey who opted to bat first on winning the toss.

But despite seven of his team-mates reaching double figures, they couldn't go on to get a truly big score.

E Rice was the main scourge with 4-37 and there were two wickets each for Roan Haarhoff and Jon Carpenter.

The loss of both ESCC openers to successive deliveries left them 14-2 and the game was still in doubt at 130-7.

However, an unbeaten eighth-wicket partnership of 55 from D Humphrey (38*) and Haarhoff (27*) was enough to move them second in the table.

Elliot Durrant was the pick of the Ramsey bowlers with 3-34.

St Ives Town & Warboys beat Foxton Granta in Division Two by six wickets with a top score of 48 from Nick Kumpukkal and 32 from Richard Greiller.

Waresley's impressive change in fortunes also continued with an eight-run success over Castor & Ailsworth, their third victory in a row.

A 77-run partnership for the second wicket between Ben Irish (43) and Patrick Parsons (31) laid the foundations for the win while Dominic Ascroft-Walker (25) and Ben Evans (29) put on 52 together.

It left them on 207-8 in their 50 overs and 3-11 from Nigel Buckingham-Jones got them closer.

The home side still had a chance and needed 27 from the final four overs to snatch the win.

However, two wickets for the loss of three runs from Baker in the 47th over and then 2-2 from Ascroft-Walker in the 48th swung the game in Waresley's favour.

And with 16 needed from the final set of six, they defended superbly to pick up 25 points.

Godmanchester Town are second in Division Three after a comprehensive 279-run win at Wisbech Town.

They made a whopping 375-5 in their 45 overs. James Sykes hit 107 in just 75 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes, while there was 79 for Ben Clement.

And the reply was wiped out for just 96 runs in 17 overs.

Andy Lightbrown was just the pick of the bowlers with 3-22 with Elliott Baldwin just behind him on 3-26, both from five overs each.

Kevin Clement took 2-18.