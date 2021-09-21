Heartbreak for Eaton Socon as promotion hopes wither in Essex

Published: 4:00 PM September 21, 2021

Eaton Socon fell to defeat in their East Anglian Premier League play-off promotion final at Witham. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon's hopes of promotion to the East Anglian Premier League were left dashed after defeat in the play-off final at Witham.

The hosts proved too-strong on their home patch, eventually easing to 136-run success.

They had won the toss and elected to bat but Socon would have been relatively pleased with the start, getting the first wicket in the fourth over and then claiming a second with just 42 on the board.

Eaton Socon take a wicket in style during their East Anglian Premier League play-off defeat at Witham. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

However, at that point Michael Godwin (67) and Cody McDonald (101) took over and a partnership of 110 for the third wicket, together with 78 for the fifth between McDonald and James Smith (39) left the visitors in trouble and chasing 291.

They started superbly though with Matt Rawling (43) and Jon Carpenter (39) putting on 53 for the first wicket.

But once they were out, only three others made double figures and the innings ended in disappointment in the 36th over.

Eaton Socon Cricket Club line-up before their play-off final defeat. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Waresley brought their season to a close with a fascinating two day game against HM Treasury & Cabinet Office.

They batted first and patiently built their innings, declaring on 226-8 from 59 overs, Jim Manning making 51 and Fayyaz Muneer a fine 75.

For Waresley, Rod Kerr starred with 4-42 but after a flying start in response, a flurry of wickets left them at 101-7 at the end of day one.

Day two started and ended quickly for Waresley, reaching 120, and the bowlers then had to fight to hold HMTCO to 145-4 off 20 overs.

That left a target of 252 to win and four hours or so to get the runs.

They attacked from the off, Jaime Fensome smashing 31 from 37 balls and Jim Keys getting 40, but once they departed the end came all too soon, Waresley finishing on 108 and 143-runs short.

A spokesman said: "It was an interesting experimental game, played in a very friendly spirit and enjoyed by all who took part."