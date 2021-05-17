News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Eaton Socon down league leaders and Waresley play twice but rain thwarts St Ives & Warboys

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:44 PM May 17, 2021   
Eaton Socon CC team photo

Eaton Socon enjoyed a good victory over Foxton in Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League. - Credit: EATON SOCON CC

Eaton Socon moved up to second in Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League thanks to victory over league leaders Foxton.

The 105-run success came after openers Matt Rawling (54) and captain Jon Carpenter (74) put on 101 for the first wicket after being put into bat.

Joe Dawborn then came in and smashed 72 off 58 balls to give the Eagles 245 -4 in their 45 overs .

The showers were more likely than Foxton to deny them victory too, with the hosts never really looking like chasing the runs.

All the Eaton bowlers impressed but especially Dawborn, who took 2-5 in six overs, and Roan Haarhoff who finished with 3-26.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday in the National Village Cup.

St Ives & Warboys frustrating start to the season continued when their game at Cambridge St Giles was washed out without a ball being bowled, their second abandoned fixture in a row.

But despite the mixed weather, Waresley were still able to get two games in.

The first-team hosted Saffron Walden seconds on Saturday in Division Two, losing in a shortened contest by 38 runs.

Rob Lowin (1-35), Ashwin Reddy (1-20) and Nigel Buckingham-Jones (1-18) all bowled well as Walden put on 156-5 in a reduced 37 overs.

The best figures though belonged to Peter Colebrook who finished with 2-37.

Waresley's innings was reduced further to 31 overs and although Simon Donald batted well for 46 and Ben Evans made 38, wickets fell frequently in difficult conditions and they were left stuck on 113-6.

Blackheathens were the visitors on Sunday with the game surviving the wet stuff.

The visitors made 180-8 in their 40 overs, with two wickets each for James Petzer, Alex Harris and Jim Keys and one for Corey Fox and Rod Kerr.

In reply Waresley ended up 34 runs adrift although Ben Irish batted throughout for a patient 69* and added 93 for the second wicket with Lee Collett (44).

Will Paul of Waresley Cricket Club

Will Paul of Waresley leaves the field after hitting 101 against Letchworth, his first century in senior cricket. - Credit: WARESLEY CC

Will Paul attempted to up the tempo late on as he looked to replicate his superb 101 from seven days earlier, the first century in senior cricket for the 16-year-old, but it was not to be.

