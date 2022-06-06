Jubilee celebrations at Waresley and big wins across the Cambs & Hunts Premier League

Waresley Cricket Club hosted a successful four-team tournament as part of their Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

A jubilee celebration at Waresley Cricket Club proved to be just the day of fun they hoped for.

The hosts welcomed teams from the villages of Abbotsley and both Great and Little Gransden as well as a large crowd.

The squads consisted of players of all ages and abilities, including 74-year-old former Waresley captain John Mear who had lost none of his old cunning with the ball.

All seven games played on the day were close and provided thrilling climaxes, including two ties, but it was Little Gransden who emerged triumphant.

Waresley Cricket Club recorded their first win of the 2022 Cambs & Hunts Premier League season against Saffron Walden. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

Waresley's first team had a good day too as they recorded their first victory of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division Two season with a convincing 84-run win over Saffron Walden.

The home side batted first and made 251-5 but only after they had been reduced to 95-5.

Ben Evans was left unbeaten on 48 but he was support for Patrick Parsons who finished on 95 not out, the 156-run partnership the club's third highest for the sixth wicket.

Walden lost two quick wickets at the start of their response and Waresley continued to chip away at their batting line-up until they were all out for 167 in the 42nd over.

Rob Lowin took 4-34 and Dominic Ascroft-Walker 3-38 as Waresley climbed off the bottom of the table.

The seconds lost by one wicket at Southill Park, the home side winning with four balls to spare.

Luke Lowten (37), James Petzer (29) and Jim Keys and Stephen Slater (28 each) helped Waresley to 196-9 but those scores, along with 3-33 from Nik Adams proved not to be enough.

St Ives & Warboys also lost in Division Two, going down by seven wickets at home to Blunham, but Eaton Socon had a thumping 172-run success over Stamford Town in Division One.

Keyan Gace got 55, Conrath Meiring 52 and Tom Banks 40 as they got to 277-8 in their 50 overs but it was the bowlers that turned the screw as the visitors were left all out for 105 inside 45 overs.

Joe Dawborn took 4-15 while both Meiring an Jon Carpenter managed 2-13.

The win moves them up to second while Ramsey are eighth after a 174-run defeat to Cambridge St Giles.

Graham Hudson and Adrian Rose were the only two bowlers as Huntingdon & District beat Bharat Sports by 168 runs in Division Three.

Hudson took 3-12 but Rose eclipsed that with 6-22 in his eight overs.

Kamran Yousaf (64*) and Yasir Shafiq (47) had earlier put on 90 for the eighth wicket as Huntingdon had made 209-8.