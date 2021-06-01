Eaton Socon hit the top of the charts with victory over Histon

Published: 10:16 AM June 1, 2021

Eaton Socon hit number one after victory over Histon took them top of Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One.

The five-wicket success at their Peppercorns Lane home was impressive with the seamers enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

Joe Dawborn and Joe Watling rattled through most of the top order with 4-26 and 2-27 respectively allowing Adam Newman to finish off the innings with 3-21, leaving Histon on 117.

In reply Eaton Socon were in a spot of trouble at 33-4 but captain Jon Carpenter's solid 59 not out and solid support from Chris Budd (28) got them across the line with a little more than three overs spare.

They travel to Cambridge on Saturday with the seconds at home to Burwell.

St Ives & Warboys difficult start to the season continued with a frustratingly narrow defeat at home to Wisbech Town.

They lost the toss and were put into the field with the visitors bagging 219-8 from their 50 overs.

The top order did the damage for Wisbech, JT Bowers the high scorer with 82, although Kevin Gilder's wonderful 5-28 from his 10 overs, a spell that included four maidens, did his upmost to spoil their fun.

Jack Ranganathan also chipped in with 2-28.

The reply though started equally as well with a partnership of 34 for the first wicket between Tom McCarthy and Chris Milner and then 73 between the latter and Ollie Stevens.

Milner was eventually fourth man out with the score on 148, his final score a splendid 77 crafted from 102 deliveries and containing 10 fours.

Once he departed though, followed by Nick Kumpukkal (24) the writing was on the wall and although the tail did its best, Gilder adding 11 runs, they eventually ran out of overs, finishing on 203-8, 16 runs short.

In Division Three of the Cambs Senior League, Yelling were finally able to don their kit and get a game played after rain had cancelled previous ones.

And they made the most of it against Barrington, restricting them to 136-9 before getting home by five wickets.

Aaron Johnson took 5-20 before amassing an unbeaten 27. Dominic Ascroft-Walker top-scored with 30.