Eaton Socon enjoy big double and successes follow for others too

Rob Channon made 114 not out as Eaton Socon seconds beat Bharat Sports. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Eaton Socon picked up two comprehensive wins - in two completely different styles.

The first team won by six wickets away to March Town in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One while the seconds thrashed Bharat Sports by 107 runs in Division Three.

The win keeps the ones hot on the heels of the two team above them and came courtesy of a solid team performance.

March won the toss and opted to bat but made just 151, with only a fifth-wicket stand of 63 to really shout about.

Jamie Vale led the bowling stats for ESCC with 3-27 while there were two wickets each for Adam Newman and Roan Haarhoff.

The reply took less than 33 overs to reach the target, Vale again topping the charts with 51 not out in 59 deliveries although 46 from Jon Carpenter certainly helped too.

Luke Ashwell made 79 for Eaton Socon seconds against Bharat Sports. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

The seconds' victory though was all about the batting strength.

They made 269-3 in their 45 overs with Rob Channon's unbeaten 114 the top score, closely followed by 79 for Luke Ashwell.

They then bowled the visitors out for 162 with Gareth Thomas taking 3-27 and Jacob Watling, Mungo Ryan and JJ Hewitt adding two wickets each.

Elliot Cafferkey was the undoubted star as Ramsey moved fourth in the first division with a six-wicket win over Newmarket.

He took 6-18 in his 10 overs before Ramsey cruised to the target in 24 overs.

Waresley's first team won for the second game in a row in Division Two, beating Sawston & Babraham away by three wickets.

The hosts chose to bat first and were soon reduced to 68-6 before recovering to finish on 191.

Charlie Walker-Smith impressed on his debut for the ones with 3-29 while Jamie Baker claimed 3-40.

Ben Irish (32) and Paddy Parsons (59) got Waresley off to a great start with 67 for the first wicket in just 11 overs and they reached their target on the fist ball of the 45th over, Sam Johnson's 37 from 64 balls another vital contribution.

The victory moves Waresley out of the bottom two and it also allowed St Ives & Warboys to leapfrog Sawston into fourth.

They beat Saffron Walden by five wickets with 71 not out from skipper Jack Haycock easing them home in the 42nd over.

Waresley seconds lost at home to Upwood. - Credit: WARESLEY SPORTS

Waresley's seconds lost by seven wickets at home to Upwood.

Will Paul hit 87, including 12 fours and a six from the 85 deliveries faced, as they reached 197-4, but despite two wickets for Steve Slater, the visitors got home inside 39 overs.

Godmanchester Town won by an impressive 133 runs against Cambourne in Division Three to stay second.

They hit 300-5 batting first with a run-a-ball 124 for Matthew Anscomb and 57 from Warrick Rhode.

James Sykes (4-23) and Elliott Baldwin (4-35) then saw off the visitors for 167.